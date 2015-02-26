Bank of America names Rudolf Bless chief accounting officer

Feb 26 Bank of America Corp said Rudolf Bless will succeed Neil Cotty as chief accounting officer.

Bless, currently Cotty's deputy, joined the bank last November, before which he was deputy chief financial officer and chief accounting officer at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The bank also said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that board members Charles Holliday and Clayton Rose would not stand for re-election at its 2015 annual meeting of stockholders. (reut.rs/1oUTX8C)

Bless will take over his new role on March 1. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)