版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 22:08 BJT

Bank of America sues MBIA, claiming tender offer interference

Dec 14 Bank of America Corp has sued bond insurer MBIA Inc in a New York state court for allegedly interfering with a tender offer to buy MBIA's bonds.

On Thursday Bank of America said it had purchased around 40 percent of a senior note in that tender and issued a default notice over an attempt to change the debt's terms.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐