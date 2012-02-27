版本:
BofA $8.5 bln deal returned to NY state court

Feb 27 Bank of America Corp's proposed $8.5 billion settlement with investors in mortgage-backed securities should be returned to New York state court for review, a U.S. appeals court ruled Monday.

The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a win for Bank of America, which is seeking approval to settle claims by investors in 530 mortgage securitization trusts with $174 billion of unpaid principal.

The ruling reverses an October decision by U.S. District Judge William Pauley taking the case from state court.

