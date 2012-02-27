UPDATE 2-BofA $8.5 bln deal returned to NY state court

* Proposed settlement resolves mortgage claims
* 2nd Circuit ruling a win for BofA
* Analyst says decision increases odds of approval
By Karen Freifeld
Feb 27 Bank of America Corp won a victory
when a U.S. appeals court ruled that a proposed $8.5 billion
settlement with investors in mortgage-backed securities should
be reviewed in New York state court, not federal court.
Bank of America, the nation's second largest bank,
is seeking to resolve liabilities from its purchase of
Countrywide Financial Corp in 2008. The settlement has been
viewed as a template for other banks to address claims by
investors who bought risky pools of mortgages before the housing
market collapsed.
The ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on
Monday reverses an October decision by U.S. District Judge
William Pauley who had taken the case from state court.
The decision "likely narrows the scope of review that the
settlement will face, and increases the probability that it gets
approved in the proposed $8.5b range," John McDonald, a bank
analyst at Bernstein Research, said in a note to clients.
Returning the case to state court means it will be reviewed
under a law that gives Bank of New York Mellon, the
trustee that negotiated the settlement, broad discretion in
matters such as agreements with investors.
Chief Judge Dennis Jacobs of the 2nd Circuit wrote in the
decision the case was being dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.
He said it was up to the state court to confirm whether BNY
Mellon had the authority to enter into the settlement, and acted
reasonably and in good faith, as the trustee requested.
"Whether a New York court is able and willing to grant the
relief sought in this case is an issue for the New York courts,"
Jacobs wrote.
Lawrence Grayson, a spokesman for Charlotte, North
Carolina-based Bank of America, said in a statement the bank was
pleased by the ruling.
"We believe the trustee acted reasonably in entering into
the settlement agreement and we look forward to completing
judicial proceedings to approve the decision," Grayson said.
Investors and analysts largely embraced the settlement when
it was announced in June 2011, with Bank of America shares
rising about 3 percent the day it was disclosed.
Bank of New York Mellon, which made the deal with 22
institutional investors, including BlackRock Inc and
MetLife, sought approval in New York state Supreme
Court.
Other investors, led by a group called Walnut Place LLC,
which was not part of settlement talks but would be bound by the
terms, complained the $8.5 billion payout was too low and sought
Manhattan federal court as the venue for the proceedings.
Walnut Place is a name used by Baupost Group, a Boston-based
hedge fund run by Seth Klarman.
A spokesperson for Baupost declined to comment.
Gibbs & Bruns, the Houston, Texas, law firm that negotiated
the Bank of America deal for institutional investors, also has
sent demands for investigations of mortgage-backed securities
sponsored by JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo
& Co.
If the settlement is ultimately approved, McDonald told
clients, it could set the stage for other institutions to
resolve claims.
Kevin Heine, a spokesman for Bank of New York Mellon,
declined to comment.
Bank of America shares rose 2 percent Monday to $8.04 at the
market close.
The case is Bank of New York Mellon v Walnut Place LLC et al,
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-4571.