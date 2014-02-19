版本:
BRIEF-NY judge will not delay BofA $8.5 bln mortgage settlement

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* Ny judge says will not delay approval of $8.5 billion settlement between bofa and mortgage investors, despite aig objections
