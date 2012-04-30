Dissident shareholders want access to BofA meeting

* 99% Power groups says Wells Fargo excluded shareholders

* Group wants to meet with CEO before May 9 meeting

* Activists targeting shareholder meetings this spring

By Rick Rothacker

April 30 An activist group is urging Bank of America Corp to allow all shareholders to enter next week's annual meeting after it says Wells Fargo & Co excluded attendees who disagreed with the bank's business practices.

The group, called 99% Power, sent a letter on Monday to Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan asking to meet with him by Friday May 4 to ensure the meeting room is large enough and that shareholders are allowed to designate a proxy to attend on their behalf. The activists said they will have legal and citizen rights observers on hand for the May 9 meeting in Bank of America's hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

"It is vital that legitimate shareholder rights be respected," leaders of the group wrote in the letter to Moynihan.

Bank of America spokesman Scott Silvestri declined to comment.

Last week, more than 500 protesters marched to the site of Wells Fargo's annual meeting in San Francisco to express anger over foreclosures, executive compensation and corporate taxes. Wells gave preferential treatment to some shareholders, while excluding others who had waited hours to enter, 99% Power said in a news release on Monday.

Some protesters did make it inside the meeting, where they interrupted CEO John Stumpf's remarks multiple times. Stumpf called them out of order, and a total of 14 were removed from the meeting and arrested.

Wells Fargo spokesman Oscar Suris said the company did its best to accommodate as many shareholders as possible.

"For safety reasons, we could not overlook the fact that several groups had made it a very public objective to shut down (last week's) meeting," Suris said.

Looking to build on the Occupy Wall Street movement, 99% Power -- a reference to those not among the top 1 percent of earners -- has said it is targeting corporate shareholder meetings to express concerns about economic disparity in the United States. Last week, nearly 100 protesters disrupted General Electric Co's shareholder meeting, held a day after Wells Fargo's.

The group says protesters at the Bank of America meeting will urge the second-largest U.S. bank to do more to help struggling borrowers avoid foreclosure, pay more in taxes, stop supporting coal-based energy projects and pledge to keep corporate money out of elections.