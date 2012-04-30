UPDATE 1-Dissident shareholders want access to BofA meeting

* 99% Power groups says Wells Fargo excluded shareholders
* Group wants to meet with CEO before May 9 meeting
* Activists targeting shareholder meetings this spring
April 30 An activist group is urging Bank of
America Corp to allow all shareholders to enter next
week's annual meeting, after Wells Fargo & Co excluded
attendees who disagreed with the bank's business practices.
The group, called 99% Power, sent a letter on Monday to Bank
of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan asking to meet with
him by Friday May 4 to ensure the meeting room is large enough
and that shareholders are allowed to designate a proxy to attend
on their behalf. The activists said they will have legal and
citizen rights observers on hand for the meeting, on May 9 in
Charlotte, North Carolina, site of Bank of America's
headquarters.
"It is vital that legitimate shareholder rights be
respected," leaders of the group wrote in the letter to
Moynihan.
Bank of America spokesman Scott Silvestri declined to
comment.
Last week, more than 500 protesters marched to the site of
Wells Fargo's annual meeting in San Francisco to express anger
over foreclosures, executive compensation and corporate taxes.
Wells gave preferential treatment to some shareholders, while
excluding others who had waited hours to enter, 99% Power said
in a news release on Monday.
Some protesters did make it inside the meeting, where they
interrupted CEO John Stumpf's remarks multiple times. Stumpf
called them out of order, and a total of 14 were removed from
the meeting and arrested.
Wells Fargo spokesman Oscar Suris said the company did its
best to accommodate as many shareholders as possible.
"For safety reasons, we could not overlook the fact that
several groups had made it a very public objective to shut down
(last week's) meeting," Suris said.
Looking to build on the Occupy Wall Street movement, 99%
Power -- a reference to those not among the top 1 percent of
earners -- has said it is targeting corporate shareholder
meetings to express concerns about economic disparity in the
United States. Last week, nearly 100 protesters disrupted
General Electric Co's shareholder meeting, held a day
after Wells Fargo's.
The group said protesters at the Bank of America meeting
will urge the company, the second-largest U.S. bank, to do more
to help struggling borrowers avoid foreclosure, pay more in
taxes, stop supporting coal-based energy projects and pledge to
keep corporate money out of elections.
Security will be tighter than at past meetings after
Charlotte's city manager on Monday declared Bank of America's
shareholder meeting an "extraordinary event" under an ordinance
passed in January to help officials handle protests expected in
the city during the Democratic National Convention in September.
The ordinance allows the city to ban certain items, ranging from
backpacks to crowbars, at large events.
A "significant number" of demonstrators are expected to
attend the Bank of America meeting, the city said in a news
release. The city manager also designated Duke Energy Corp's
shareholder meeting on Thursday May 3 in Charlotte as an
extraordinary event.