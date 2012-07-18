Merrill Lynch's key broker force shrinks in second quarter

| NEW YORK, July 18
NEW YORK, July 18 Merrill Lynch's main broker
force shrank during the second quarter, even as Bank of America
on Wednesday trumpeted a steady rise in its overall
financial adviser count.
Merrill said on Wednesday that it continued to add to its
team of more than 17,500 financial advisers during the second
quarter of 2012, in a press release announcing its latest
earnings.
But a look at the fine print of the company's financial
documents shows that the number of full-service Merrill brokers
- those that generate the bulk of the revenue for Merrill
Lynch's wealth management unit - actually fell during the second
quarter.
Bank of America includes associates from its online
brokerage Merrill Edge in its financial adviser count. But the
actual broker force was 16,151 at the end of June, down by 24
from 16,175 at the end of the first quarter.
That small decline is a sharp contrast to a year ago, when
Merrill had expanded its broker ranks by 444 during the same
three-month period in 2011.
"You have to show that your business is still growing when
the rules and laws of big numbers are really against them," said
New York-based financial services recruiter Danny Sarch. "You
essentially have a shrinking pool of people that everyone is
competing for."
Sarch said that Merrill Lynch has been hit the hardest this
year with veteran adviser defections.
The latest earnings report also marks the first three-month
period to see a decrease in broker headcount since Bank of
America started providing a breakdown for those in Merrill Edge.
FOOTNOTE
The downsizing of Merrill's key adviser ranks is the latest
sign of the brokerage's dwindling force, which saw some
significant defections in the first half of the year.
At least 110 veteran Merrill brokers who managed more than
$21 billion in client assets have left the firm since the start
of the year, based on adviser moves tracked by Reuters. During
the second quarter alone, 39 advisers who managed more than $7
billion in client assets departed.
The decreased ranks come even as the firm aggressively hires
rookie advisers - which add to its broker headcount but do
little to replace big pools of client assets
lost.
In a footnote on page 33 of a financial supplement packet,
the company disclosed that the total count of financial advisers
includes 1,383 in its "Consumer & Business Banking segment,"
referring to Merrill Edge.
Associates in the Merrill Edge program, launched two years
ago, are primarily based in bank branches and call centers
targeting a less affluent, mass market audience with between
$50,000 to $250,000 in investable assets - not wealthy eno ugh to
a fford the personal attention of one of Merrill's traditional
full-service brokers.
Merrill brokers, however, are the primary revenue generators
for the firm. Nearly 46 percent of the revenue received by
Merrill Lynch's Global Wealth Management unit last year, for
example, came from just 21 percent of its top-producing brokers,
about 2,500 people, according to copies of internal reports
reviewed by Reuters in May.
Bank of America purchased Merrill Lynch in 2009, acquiring
its brokerage force of reputable Wall Street advisers that have
been a stronghold for the bank over the past few years. Top
brokers are a boon for the firm as they can sell the bank's
products to their large client bases.
When subtracting out Merrill Edge associates, broker
headcount rose by 10 during the first quarter this year, by 103
during the fourth quarter 2011, by 415 during the third quarter
2011, and by 444 during the second quarter 2011 from preceding
quarters.
While Merrill had 504 more brokers from its headcount at the
end of June last year, adviser productivity fell by roughly 5
percent over that same period to an average productivity of
$915,000 from $965,000 last year, in terms of annualized
revenue.
Revenue as a whole for Merrill Lynch was down 3.5 percent at
$3.64 billion from last year, on the back of a low rate
environment, the company said.
The decrease in adviser productivity from last year also
hints at strains from the addition of many rookie advisers who
have been added to replenish Merrill's broker force. It can take
trainees 10 to 20 years to amass $100 million in client assets,
the size of a veteran broker's books of business.