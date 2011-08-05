Merrill Lynch sets reserves for mortgage buybacks

* Reserve is half BofA's $5 bln estimate for repurchases
* Merrill says other repurchase claims could add $500 mln
By Joe Rauch
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug 5 Bank of America Corp's
(BAC.N) Merrill Lynch & Co unit set aside $2.7 billion to buy
back mortgages from investors, after the largest U.S. bank by
assets reached a multi-billion settlement agreement with
investors in the second quarter.
Merrill Lynch, in a quarterly report filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Friday the second
quarter reserve was taken after BofA reached an $8.5 billion
proposed deal with investors over Countrywide Financial Corp
repurchase claims.
The New York investment bank and brokerage, which BofA
bought in 2008, is now responsible for more than half of the
bank's previously estimated $5 billion in total claims.
The disclosure signals that Countrywide, bought in 2008, is
not alone in causing BofA's long-running mortgage woes.
"BofA's extrapolating from what they learned in one
settlement to what the possible costs might be for other
exposures," said Marty Mosby, bank analyst with Guggenheim
Securities.
Merrill Lynch said in the filing that the proposed
settlement gave it enough data to estimate its own possible
repurchase losses.
Merrill Lynch also disclosed its monoline bond insurer and
other repurchase claims could add another $500 million above
the $2.7 billion reserve.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch; Editing by Derek Caney)