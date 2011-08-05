Merrill Lynch sets reserves for mortgage buybacks

* Reserve is half BofA's $5 bln estimate for repurchases

* Merrill says other repurchase claims could add $500 mln

By Joe Rauch

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug 5 Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch & Co unit set aside $2.7 billion to buy back mortgages from investors, after the largest U.S. bank by assets reached a multi-billion settlement agreement with investors in the second quarter.

Merrill Lynch, in a quarterly report filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Friday the second quarter reserve was taken after BofA reached an $8.5 billion proposed deal with investors over Countrywide Financial Corp repurchase claims.

The New York investment bank and brokerage, which BofA bought in 2008, is now responsible for more than half of the bank's previously estimated $5 billion in total claims.

The disclosure signals that Countrywide, bought in 2008, is not alone in causing BofA's long-running mortgage woes.

"BofA's extrapolating from what they learned in one settlement to what the possible costs might be for other exposures," said Marty Mosby, bank analyst with Guggenheim Securities.

Merrill Lynch said in the filing that the proposed settlement gave it enough data to estimate its own possible repurchase losses.

Merrill Lynch also disclosed its monoline bond insurer and other repurchase claims could add another $500 million above the $2.7 billion reserve. (Reporting by Joe Rauch; Editing by Derek Caney)