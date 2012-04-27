BofA Merrill deal would cost directors zero-filing

* Shareholders call $20 mln accord grossly inadequate
* Directors have $500 mln insurance coverage--filing
* Bank of America declines comment
By Jonathan Stempel
April 27 Shareholders opposing a proposed $20
million settlement by Bank of America Corp directors
over the purchase of Merrill Lynch & Co said the payout
represents a mere 4 percent of directors' insurance coverage,
and is grossly unfair.
The shareholders, who are pursuing their case in Delaware
Chancery Court, are trying to preserve their claims as U.S.
District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan weighs whether to
approve the settlement in a separate lawsuit.
They fear approval of that accord could wipe out their
claims against directors at the second-largest U.S. bank.
In a filing late Thursday, shareholders in the Delaware case
said the $20 million represents just 4 percent of available
insurance coverage -- suggesting that the coverage totals $500
million -- and 0.4 percent of the $5 billion of damages incurred
by the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank. They also said the
proposed settlement violates Delaware law.
Both cases are derivative lawsuits brought on behalf of Bank
of America, where payouts would go to the company rather than to
shareholders.
"The grossly inadequate proposed settlement is the result of
a 'race to the bottom' that was carefully engineered by the
individual defendants, willingly pursued by the New York
derivative plaintiffs and their counsel -- and inexplicably
fostered by the bank and its counsel," the Delaware filing said.
Lawrence Grayson, a bank spokesman, declined to comment.
Castel has directed that parties in the New York case
justify in writing the $20 million accord by May 4.
The judge also oversees nationwide shareholder class-action
litigation against Bank of America, its former chief executive
Kenneth Lewis, former Merrill chief executive John Thain, and
others over the Jan. 1, 2009 purchase of Merrill.
Investors faulted Bank of America for not revealing prior to
December 2008 shareholder votes on the merger that Merrill was
well on its way to an eventual $15.84 billion fourth-quarter
loss, and was paying $3.6 billion of bonuses.
The takeover forced Bank of America in January 2009 to get a
second federal bailout and contributed to a 93 percent drop in
its share price over six months.
Shares closed Friday down 2 cents at $8.25, which is 76
percent below where they traded before the merger was announced.
A $20 million payout is barely one-eighth of the $150
million that Bank of America agreed to pay to settle a U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit.
Castel's colleague, Judge Jed Rakoff, grudgingly approved
that penalty in 2010 after rejecting a $33 million accord.
The cases are In re: Bank of America Corp Stockholder
Derivative Litigation, Delaware Chancery Court, No. CA4307; and
In re: Bank of America Corp Securities, Derivative, and Employee
Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) Litigation, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-md-02058.