INSIGHT-Bank of America chips away at brokerage industry truce

NEW YORK Feb 23 For the last decade, Wall
Street brokerages have had a pact not to sue brokers that leave
their firms and try to take clients with them. Now Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, one of the founding signers of
the truce, is taking steps to erode the agreement, industry
lawyers say.
The bank is making it harder for brokers to take some of
their clients with them when they leave Merrill
Lynch-specifically, clients that were referred to the broker by
a Bank of America branch. Brokers in recent months have been
asked to sign contracts saying that if they leave Merrill Lynch,
they can't take the names or phone numbers of those customers
with them, because those clients belong to the bank.
Lawyers said this policy chips away at the decade-old truce
among brokerages known as the Protocol for Broker Recruiting.
The agreement was meant to end the continual and costly legal
battles between brokerages and their brokers over who had the
right to keep clients, and allows departing brokers to take
client information including names and phone numbers with them.
The original 2004 signers were Merrill Lynch, UBS AG
and Smith Barney, then part of Citigroup Inc,
and more than 1,200 brokerages have since signed onto the pact
known among industry veterans as "the protocol." Bank of America
acquired Merrill Lynch in 2009 in the wake of the financial
crisis.
"One of founders is trying to create exceptions to the
protocol that are at odds with the stated goal laid out in the
very first sentence: to further the clients' freedom of choice,"
said Joe Dougherty, a lawyer at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney who
represented wealth management firm Stifel Nicolas & Company in
protocol cases against Wells Fargo. "It's at odds with the
stated goals to begin to make exceptions based on referral
leads."
Bank of America is not trying to do away with the protocol,
said spokeswoman Susan McCabe.
"We are strong supporters of the broker protocol, which
offers important protections to advisers industry-wide," she
said.
She said the bank's policy is four years old, but more than
20 people familiar with the bank that Reuters contacted,
including current brokers, outside lawyers, and recruiters, said
that many brokers were asked to sign the contract for the first
time in recent months.
The bank appears to be ramping up the program to encourage
retail bank branches to refer more customers to Merrill Lynch,
brokers there said. The brokers said that clients referred from
bank branches account for a negligible portion of their
business.
It isn't the first time that Bank of America has pushed back
on the protocol. In 2011, the bank's U.S. Trust division began
asking brokers that were moving to competitors to provide two
months' notice, instead of two weeks' notice, and blocked them
from reaching out to clients during that time.
Bank of America's contract terms for Merrill Lynch brokers
have not yet been tested in court, according to a Reuters review
of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's arbitration
records, the arena where most protocol cases are handled.
The bank's efforts to retain at least some of its customers
underscores how uneasy the relationship between big banks and
their retail brokerages can be. In recent decades the biggest
banks have grown bigger to boost revenue by offering more
products to more consumers. The financial crisis only
accelerated that trend, allowing behemoths like Bank of America
to buy faltering rivals like Merrill Lynch.
But persuading retail bankers and brokers to refer business
to one another is difficult-banks have struggled with "cross
selling" products for years. Brokers that take customers from
Bank of America retail branches must now decide whether they
want to invest time and energy in clients that can provide
revenue now, but will remain with the bank when the broker
switches to a new firm. For some brokers, the bank's policy will
be viewed as an incentive not to devote much energy in clients
referred from branches, several brokers told Reuters.
Others make the opposite argument: some brokers want to
receive referrals because it makes their jobs easier, even if
those clients remain the bank's property.
"You don't get something for nothing," said Rick Rummage, a
broker recruiter in Herndon, Virginia.
It is unclear if Bank of America's rule would hold up in
arbitration, said Joe Dougherty, a lawyer at Buchanan Ingersoll
& Rooney who represented wealth management firm Stifel Nicolas &
Company in protocol cases against Wells Fargo. (Before the
protocol, there were thousands of suits against departing
brokers, but since the protocol has been put in place, that
number has plunged to dozens.)
At issue in this situation is that Merrill Lynch signed the
protocol, but Bank of America hasn't, so it can claim that its
clients are its property.
"There is nothing in the protocol that says there is a
carve-out for accounts referred to you from banking channels,"
said Patrick Burns, a Beverly Hills, California-based lawyer who
has worked extensively with the agreement in representing
brokers leaving their firms. "I don't know how the general
public or the hiring firms are supposed to just know that."
RACE TO THE COURTHOUSE
Bank of America branches are now asked to send one client a
month to Merrill Lynch or U.S. Trust brokers. As of October, the
bank made about 20,000 referrals to Merrill Lynch, according to
Aron Levine, head of Preferred Banking and Merrill Edge.
Levine oversees roughly 1,000 brokers at Bank of America
branches, who tend to deal with clients with smaller amounts of
money to invest. Once a customer has about $250,000 to invest,
branch brokers refer them to Merrill Lynch.
While Wall Street brokerages are notoriously secretive about
their policies, Reuters found no evidence that Bank of America's
competitors have similar contract provisions in place.
Wells Fargo & Co. does promote referral programs
between its bank and brokerage, Wells Fargo Advisors. Sources
familiar with the bank's programs were not aware of a policy
that addressed if those clients were covered by the Protocol.
Before the Protocol was created, when a broker resigned, the
brokerage's first step was to race to a courthouse to get a
temporary restraining order to prevent him or her from
contacting clients.
Brokers learned to quit at 4:59 p.m. on a Friday before a
long weekend because the courthouse would be closed and they
would have three days to call their clients.
A broker would often settle with his or her firm out of
court, and the costs for the settlement and legal fees could run
into the millions of dollars, with much of the expense being
borne by the firm hiring a broker.
Brokerages can leave the protocol by submitting written
notice to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association, which maintains the list of participating firms. So
far no major brokerages have done so.
