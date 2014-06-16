BofA's Merrill Lynch fined for mutual fund overcharges

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit was fined $8 million and ordered to repay $24.4 million to settle a U.S. regulator's allegations it overcharged thousands of charities and retirement accounts by failing to waive mutual fund sales charges.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's self-funded regulator, said the restitution was in addition to $64.8 million that Merrill has already repaid harmed investors.
Merrill neither admitted nor denied FINRA's charges. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
* SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. announces solid first quarter 2017 results; discussions on proposed simplification transaction terminated