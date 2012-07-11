BofA shareholders may pursue lawsuit over MERS, mortgages

* Bank said to mislead on mortgage buybacks, links to MERS
* Securities fraud claims against bank may go forth
* Claims against executives, directors dismissed
By Jonathan Stempel
July 11 A federal judge refused to dismiss a
lawsuit accusing Bank of America Corp of misleading
shareholders about its exposure to risky mortgage securities and
its dependence on an electronic mortgage registry known as MERS.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan said
shareholders led by a Pennsylvania school pension fund may
pursue securities fraud claims against the second-largest U.S.
bank to recover billions of dollars of alleged losses.
Pauley said the allegations raised a "strong inference" that
Bank of America intended to mislead about its reliance on the
registry, vulnerability to mortgage buyback claims, internal
controls and compliance with accounting and securities rules.
But the judge dismissed a variety of claims against current
and former Bank of America executives and directors, including
current Chief Executive Brian Moynihan and his predecessor,
Kenneth Lewis, and dozens of underwriters.
Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson declined to
comment. Mark Rosen, a lawyer for lead plaintiff Pennsylvania
Public School Employees' Retirement System, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The bank also faces much litigation, including over its
purchases of mortgage lender Countrywide Financial Corp in July
2008 and Merrill Lynch & Co six months later.
TARP REPAYMENT
Shareholders alleged they had been misled into buying Bank
of America stock in 2009 and 2010, including stock sold to repay
$45 billion of federal bailout money from the Troubled Asset
Relief Program (TARP).
They claimed Bank of America knew it could not raise enough
capital - and escape TARP restrictions on executive pay - had
the bank revealed it might have to repurchase billions of
dollars of securities backed by risky loans, including from
Countrywide.
Shareholders also said the bank knew that recordkeeping in
Merscorp Inc's private Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems
registry was so poor that it would not be able to legally
foreclose on thousands of delinquent mortgages.
Bank of America countered that it had properly disclosed its
use of MERS, and that it had no duty to disclose the speculative
possibility of large buybacks.
While ruling that the plaintiffs failed to sufficiently
establish that Moynihan, Lewis and other executives intended to
violate the law, Pauley said they may renew some claims.
MERS
Mortgage loan giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
and several large banks established MERS in 1995 to
circumvent the often costly, cumbersome process of transferring
ownership of mortgages and recording changes with county clerks.
Like other major lenders, Bank of America temporarily
suspended foreclosures in October 2010 as regulators nationwide
began probing "robosigning" and other abuses.
It was one of five big mortgage servicers to join February's
roughly $25 billion U.S. settlement over foreclosure abuses. An
$8.5 billion settlement of mortgage repurchase claims,
meanwhile, is being reviewed in a New York state court.
Moynihan in May said the bank's roughly $3 billion quarterly
cost to collect payments on home loans and work with struggling
borrowers will not fall significantly until 2013.
Analysts expect the bank on July 18 to post a second-quarter
profit of 15 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. It lost 90 cents per share a year earlier, when it set
aside reserves for the $8.5 billion settlement.
The case is Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement
System et al v. Bank of America Corp et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-00733.