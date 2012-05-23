Bank of America's mobile users top 10 million

* Ranks of mobile users have grown nearly 30 pct in 1 yr

* Bank cutting branches as customers use new technology

* Focus on customized apps

By Rick Rothacker

May 23 Bank of America Corp's active users of mobile banking have topped 10 million in number after increasing by nearly 30 percent in the past 12 months, the bank's mobile banking executive said on Wednesday.

The growth in mobile banking customers comes as the bank, the second largest in the United States, is closing 750 branches to cut costs. Chief Executive Brian Moynihan has said customers are using branches less as they increasingly turn to mobile, online and ATM banking options.

Customers who check their account balances on mobile devices are less costly than those who use call centers, Aditya Bhasin, the bank's online and mobile banking executive, said in an interview.

"Importantly, it's also more convenient for them," said Bhasin, who is also head of consumer marketing.

Bank of America says it has more mobile users than any other U.S. bank. It first launched the service in 2007 and offers mobile banking through the Web, downloadable applications and text messaging.

Bhasin wouldn't provide forecasts of future growth but said about 40,000 active users are signing up every week. Customers use the service to check balances, transfer money and pay bills.

Bank of America's strategy has included building apps that are specifically adapted to devices such as Google Inc's Android smartphones, Apple Inc's iPads and Amazon.com Inc's Kindle Fires.

"We build custom apps," Bhasin said. "We think that's really important."

The growth in mobile users is a bright spot for a retail banking business that has been hurt by tight lending margins and new regulations that have crimped fees. In the first quarter, Bank of America's consumer and business banking unit reported revenue of $7.4 billion, down from $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter and $8.5 billion a year ago.