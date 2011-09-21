BofA mortgage pact no "sweetheart" deal - lawyer

* NY federal judge hears arguments over bid to move case

* Signature $8.5 billion pact for BofA/Countrywide loans

By Grant McCool

NEW YORK, Sept 21 A proposed $8.5 billion settlement of Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) mortgage-backed securities liability is not a "sweetheart deal" to help the bank, a lawyer for institutional investors argued in court on Wednesday in a legal tussle over the agreement.

A federal judge reserved decision after hearing oral arguments over whether or not the case should be sent back to New York state court, where Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N), the trustee for the mortgage securities, presented a settlement in June for approval.

Wednesday's hearing was called because an investor group opposed to the settlement, Walnut Place LLC, moved the case to Manhattan federal court in late August, arguing it should be treated as a "mass action" under a federal law.

"This was no collusive, self-selective group of people who decided to get into a room and cut a sweetheart deal with Bank of America," lawyer Robert Madden, representing 22 institutional investors who want the pact approved in state court, told the judge. "It was in no way intended to assist Bank of New York Mellon or Bank of America."

U.S. District Judge William Pauley peppered lawyers for Bank of New York Mellon and Walnut Place with questions in the bid by Walnut for the case to be resolved under the Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA) of 2005. CAFA requires big-money class actions to be supervised by a federal judge.

The judge gave the parties a week to file more written legal arguments.

The proposed settlement was filed in state court as a special proceeding known as Article 77 and not as a class action. Walnut Place argued in court papers that negotiations between the trustee and investors were held in secret.

The trustee said it gave public notice of talks over eight or nine months with investors including BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) and Allianz SE's (ALVG.DE) Pimco.

The stakes are high for Bank of America, which had hoped the agreement would resolve uncertainty over potential liabilities tied to pools of soured loans sold to investors by Countrywide Financial Corp, the mortgage lender it bought in 2008. Countrywide was the largest U.S. mortgage lender before being taken over by BofA.

The proposed agreement also calls for the biggest U.S. bank by assets to improve its mortgage servicing practices.

Bank of New York Mellon lawyer Matthew Ingber asked Pauley to reject Walnut Place's arguments to have the case continue before him.

"We are not extinguishing any rights of Walnut," Ingber said. "We think Walnut should be standing side by side with the trustee."

He said the $8.5 billion payment and the requirement that Bank of America improve its servicing could not otherwise be obtained.

Walnut Place's lawyer, Owen Cyrulnik, said that in federal court there were equivalents to the Article 77 special proceeding, including the class-action statute.

"It would be amazing for a trustee to have the kind of discretion Bank of New York Mellon claims it has to settle on behalf of these trusts," Cyrulnik said.

Walnut owns certificates in three of the 530 trusts that are part of the proposed agreement.

Article 77 in state court usually covers family trust matters. The agreement covers 530 mortgage pools with $174 billion of unpaid principal balances.

