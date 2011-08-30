UPDATE 4-Fannie/Freddie regulator challenges BofA MBS pact

* Fannie/Freddie regulator, others file objections
* Borrowers sue to block $8.5 bln accord
(Adds comments, details from homeowner complaint)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 30 The regulator for Fannie Mae
FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, as well as dozens of
investors, on Tuesday lodged objections to Bank of America
Corp's (BAC.N) proposed $8.5 billion mortgage-backed securities
settlement.
Separately, a group of homeowners sued to block the accord,
saying it would speed up foreclosures and prolong abuses in how
mortgage loans are serviced. They are seeking a court order to
force Bank of America to adopt and follow servicing policies
that are "higher than current industry standards."
The settlement covers 530 mortgage pools from the former
Countrywide Financial Corp, which was the nation's largest
mortgage lender before Bank of America bought it in 2008.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N), the trustee handling
the 530 trusts with $174 billion of unpaid principal balances,
had negotiated the settlement with 22 institutional investors
including the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, BlackRock Inc
(BLK.N) and Allianz SE's (ALVG.DE) Pimco.
But some other investors say the payout is too low, or they
lack enough information to know whether the accord is fair.
Lawrence Grayson, a bank spokesman, declined to comment, as
did Bank of New York Mellon spokesman Kevin Heine.
In a court filing, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which
regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, called it a "positive"
that the settlement calls for improving loan servicing and
fixing deficient documentation, and said the support of many
large market participants is "encouraging."
Still, the FHFA said it lacks enough information about the
accord, and wants to be ready to voice a "substantive" objection
"should a now unforeseen issue arise" that hurts Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac.
"The FHFA sounds like it wants to preserve its right to
contest refinements that could expose Fannie and Freddie to
greater losses," said Kathleen Engel, associate dean at Suffolk
University Law School in Boston and co-author of "The Subprime
Virus."
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2010 guaranteed 70 percent of
single-family mortgage-backed securities that were issued, and
provided $1.03 trillion of market liquidity, an FHFA report to
Congress in June shows. [ID:nN1E76Q0Z7]
Marc Kasowitz, a lawyer for the FHFA, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
STANDING TO SUE?
Meanwhile, the homeowners, who say they have received
default notices, seek class-action status for Countrywide
borrowers from 2004 to 2008 whose loans are in the trusts and
are serviced by Bank of America."
"The settlement agreement will speed up foreclosures,
perpetuate existing servicing abuses in the system, and
undermine federal programs designed to stabilize the housing
market," the complaint said.
Bank of America is among large U.S. banks negotiating with
regulators nationwide on a potential multi-billion dollar
settlement to improve foreclosure practices.
"It is not clear the borrowers have standing," Engel said.
"They certainly may be aggrieved by servicing problems, but they
have to show the settlement itself causes them harm, either new
injury or the loss of legal rights."
A lawyer for the homeowners did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
DOZENS OF OBJECTIONS
Several dozen objections to the $8.5 billion settlement were
filed ahead of a Tuesday deadline to intervene in the case,
which is overseen by New York State Supreme Court Justice
Barbara Kapnick in Manhattan.
Some of the challenges were filed simultaneously in federal
court, where some of the objectors hope to move the case.
American International Group Inc (AIG.N), the insurer suing
Bank of America for $10 billion in a separate MBS case, and the
National Credit Union Administration were among those to object
on Tuesday to the accord.
Others that have objected include the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp, attorneys general of New York and Delaware, and
various banks, insurers, investment funds and pension funds.
Bank of America paid $2.5 billion to buy Countrywide, but
writedowns and legal costs have pushed the estimated cost of
that purchase to more than $30 billion.
US Bancorp (USB.N), trustee for a $1.75 billion Countrywide
mortgage pool, this week separately sued Bank of America to
force it to buy back the underlying loans. [ID:nN1E77T0PO]
The state case is In re: The Bank of New York Mellon, New
York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 651786/2011. The
federal case is The Bank of New York Mellon et al v. Walnut
Place LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 11-05988. The homeowner case is Iesu et al v. The Bank
of New York Mellon et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 11-06078.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Additional reporting by Joe
Rauch in Charlotte, N.C.; editing by Carol Bishopric)