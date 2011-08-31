UPDATE 5-Nevada, US regulator challenge BofA on mortgages

* Nevada says seeks to exit 2008 accord that bank violated
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N)
mortgage practices came under fresh fire as state and federal
regulators questioned whether the largest U.S. bank is doing
what it must to address perceived harm to homeowners and
investors.
Nevada's attorney general on Tuesday accused the bank of
repeatedly violating its $8.4 billion agreement with that state
and others to address fraudulent lending charges involving its
Countrywide unit, which it bought in 2008.
Catherine Cortez Masto, the state attorney general, asked a
federal judge in Reno, Nevada, to let her back out of that
accord and sue Bank of America on behalf of homeowners in
Nevada, which has one of the nation's highest foreclosure rates
and percentages of borrowers who owe more than their homes are
worth.
Separately on Tuesday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency,
which regulates Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB,
as well as dozens of investors lodged objections to Bank of
America's proposed $8.5 billion settlement with investors in
Countrywide mortgage-backed securities, an agreement negotiated
by the trustee Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N).
Among the other objectors was Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N), which said it lacks enough information to know whether
the accord treats all "similarly situated" investors equally.
And in a third proceeding, a group of homeowners sued to
block that $8.5 billion accord, saying it would speed up
foreclosures and prolong mortgage abuses. That group asked for
a court order requiring the bank to follow servicing policies
that are "higher than current industry standards."
In her proposed complaint, the Nevada attorney general said
Bank of America still engages in "a pattern and practice" of
misleading consumers about such matters as why it denies
mortgage modifications, or begins foreclosures while
modification requests are pending.
Bank of America was to help 400,000 borrowers modify their
home loans under the 2008 accord.
But Masto called the process "chaotic," even accusing the
Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank of reprimanding workers
for spending "too much time" on the phone -- an average of
seven to 10 minutes -- with individual customers.
"Defendants' deceptive practices have resulted in an
explosion of delinquencies and unauthorized and unnecessary
foreclosures" in Nevada, Masto said in court papers. "The state
no longer can get the benefit of its original settlement."
It is unclear how the allegations might affect long-running
negotiations on a potential multibillion-dollar settlement with
regulators nationwide to improve foreclosure practices at
several big banks, including Bank of America.
"We disagree that there has been any material breach of the
consent decree and will continue to vigorously defend this
action." Bank of America spokeswoman Jumana Bauwens said in
response to the Nevada filings.
Lawrence Grayson, another bank spokesman, declined to
comment on the other litigation matters, as did Bank of New
York Mellon spokesman Kevin Heine.
INVESTOR, HOMEOWNER CLAIMS
The settlement with mortgage-backed securities covers 530
mortgage pools from the former Countrywide Financial Corp, the
largest U.S. mortgage lender before Bank of America bought it.
Bank of New York Mellon had negotiated the accord, covering
$174 billion of unpaid principal balances, with 22 big
investors including the Federal Reserve Bank of New York,
BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) and Allianz SE's (ALVG.DE) Pimco.
But some other investors say the payout is too low, or they
lack enough information to know whether the accord is fair.
In a court filing, the FHFA called it a "positive" that the
settlement calls for improving loan servicing and fixing
deficient documentation, and said the support of many large
market participants is "encouraging."
Still, the FHFA said it lacks enough information about the
accord, and wants to be ready to voice a "substantive"
objection "should a now unforeseen issue arise."
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2010 guaranteed 70 percent of
single-family mortgage-backed securities that were issued, and
provided $1.03 trillion of market liquidity, an FHFA report to
Congress in June shows. [ID:nN1E76Q0Z7]
"The FHFA sounds like it wants to preserve its right to
contest refinements that could expose Fannie and Freddie to
greater losses," said Kathleen Engel, associate dean at Suffolk
University Law School in Boston and co-author of "The Subprime
Virus."
Marc Kasowitz, a lawyer for the FHFA, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Meanwhile, the homeowners, who say they have received
default notices, seek class-action status for Countrywide
borrowers from 2004 to 2008 whose loans are in the trusts and
are serviced by Bank of America."
"The settlement agreement will speed up foreclosures,
perpetuate existing servicing abuses in the system, and
undermine federal programs designed to stabilize the housing
market," the complaint said.
"It is not clear the borrowers have standing," Engel said.
"They certainly may be aggrieved by servicing problems, but
they have to show the settlement itself causes them harm,
either new injury or the loss of legal rights."
A lawyer for the homeowners did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
DOZENS OF OBJECTIONS
Bank of America paid $2.5 billion to buy Countrywide, but
writedowns and legal costs have pushed the estimated cost of
that purchase to more than $30 billion.
Several dozen objections to the $8.5 billion settlement
were filed ahead of a Tuesday deadline to intervene in the
case, which is overseen by New York State Supreme Court Justice
Barbara Kapnick in Manhattan.
Some of the challenges were filed simultaneously in federal
court, where some of the objectors hope to move the case.
American International Group Inc (AIG.N), the insurer suing
Bank of America for $10 billion in a separate MBS case, is
among the objectors. Others include the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp, attorneys general of New York and Delaware, and
various banks, insurers, investment funds and pension funds.
US Bancorp (USB.N), trustee for a $1.75 billion Countrywide
mortgage pool, this week separately sued Bank of America to
force it to buy back the underlying loans. [ID:nN1E77T0PO]
The Nevada case is Nevada v. Bank of America Corp et al,
U.S. District Court, District of Nevada, No. 11-00135. The New
York state case is In re: The Bank of New York Mellon, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 651786/2011. The New
York federal case is The Bank of New York Mellon et al v.
Walnut Place LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 11-05988. The homeowner case is Iesu et al v.
The Bank of New York Mellon et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-06078.
