Former Bank of America workers allege it lied to home owners

| June 14
June 14 Six former Bank of America Corp
employees have alleged that the bank deliberately denied
eligible home owners loan modifications and lied to them about
the status of their mortgage payments and documents.
The bank allegedly used these tactics to shepherd homeowners
into foreclosure, as well as in-house loan modifications. Both
yielded the bank more profits than the government-sponsored Home
Affordable Modification Program, according to documents recently
filed as part of a lawsuit in Massachusetts federal court.
The former employees, who worked at Bank of America centers
throughout the United States, said the bank rewarded customer
service representatives who foreclosed on homes with cash
bonuses and gift cards to retail stores such as Target Corp
and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
For example, an employee who placed 10 or more accounts into
foreclosure a month could get a $500 bonus. At the same time,
the bank punished those who did not make the numbers or objected
to its tactics with discipline, including firing.
About twice a month, the bank cleaned out its HAMP backlog
in an operation called "blitz," where it declined thousands of
loan modification requests just because the documents were more
than 60 months old, the court documents say.
The testimony from the former employees also alleges the
bank falsified information it gave the government, saying it had
given out HAMP loan modifications when it had not.
Rick Simon, a Bank of America Home Loans spokesman, said the
bank had successfully completed more modifications than any
other servicer under HAMP.
"We continue to demonstrate our commitment to assisting
customers who are at risk of foreclosure and, at best, these
attorneys are painting a false picture of the bank's practices
and the dedication of our employees," Simon said in a email,
adding the declarations were "rife with factual inaccuracies."
Borrowers filed the civil case against Bank of America in
2010 and are now seeking class certification. The affidavits,
dated June 7, are the latest accusations over the mishandling of
mortgage modifications by some top U.S. banks.
Mortgage problems have dogged Bank of America since its
disastrous purchase of Countrywide Financial in 2008. The bank
paid $42 billion to settle credit crisis and mortgage-related
litigation between 2010 and 2012, according to SNL Financial.
Bank of America and four other banks reached a $25 billion
landmark settlement with regulators in 2012, following a scandal
in late 2010 when it was revealed employees "robo signed"
documents without verifying them as is required by law.
But problems have persisted. Since 2012, more than 18,000
homeowners have filed complaints about Bank of America with the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a new agency created to
help protect consumers. Recently, the attorney generals of New
York and Florida accused Bank of America of violating the terms
of last year's settlement.
The government created HAMP in 2009 in response to the
foreclosure epidemic and to encourage banks to give homeowners
loan modifications, allowing some borrowers to stay in their
homes.
THE BLITZ
The court documents paint a picture of customer service
operations where managers roamed the floor with headsets, able
to listen into any call without warning. Service representatives
were told to lie to homeowners, telling them their paperwork and
payments had not been received, when in reality they had.
"This is exactly what's been happening to homeowners for
years," said Danielle Kelley, a foreclosure defense lawyer in
Florida. "No matter how many times they send in their paperwork,
or how often they make their payments, they simply can't get
loan modifications. They wind up in foreclosure instead."
The former employees said they were told to falsify
electronic records and string homeowners along in foreclosure as
long as possible. The problem was exacerbated because the bank
did not have enough employees handling modifications, adding to
the backlog of cases purged during the "blitz" operations.
Once a HAMP application was delayed or rejected, Bank of
America would offer an in-house alternative, charging as high as
5 percent when the loan could have been modified for 2 percent
under HAMP, according to an affidavit by William Wilson, who
worked at the bank's Charlotte, North Carolina office.
Wilson, who was a case management team manager, said he told
his supervisors the practices were "ridiculous" and "immoral."
He said he was fired in August 2012.
Bank of America said it was not at liberty to discuss
personnel matters.