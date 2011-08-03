BofA in talks for home foreclosure settlement - WSJ

Aug 3 Bank of America Corp has told state and federal officials that it wants protection against future litigation relating to mortgage servicing and in exchange is willing to reduce the amount owed by some of its troubled borrowers, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the talks.

As per the discussions, BofA wants the principal amount to be $1 million or less in certain geographic areas, a person told the Journal.

A reduction would apply to the bank's own mortgages and those its services for private investors, the paper said.

Bank of America could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.

In June, BofA announced an $8.5 billion settlement with a large group of mortgage bond holders who lost money on mortgage-backed securities purchased before the U.S. housing collapse. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)