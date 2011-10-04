BofA may face fraud claim over FHA loans -Bloomberg

* Review finds "underwriting deficiencies" - Bloomberg
* Says deficiencies caused $720,000 in losses - Bloomberg
Oct 4 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) could face
fraud claims after its Countrywide mortgage division submitted
incorrect mortgage information on some government
insured-loans, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
The unit of the largest U.S. bank by assets submitted
incorrect borrower data and had "material underwriting
deficiencies" on half of 14 loans reviewed during an audit by
the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Bloomberg
reported.
The HUD Office of Inspector General's report said the
deficiencies generated $720,000 in losses, and a HUD regional
inspector general recommended the agency pursue legal remedies,
Bloomberg reported.
The HUD audit report also recommended the bank review all
loans that defaulted within the first six months of their
creation, repay the $720,000, and implement a quality-control
program, Bloomberg said.
A fraud suit would be the latest blow in Bank of America's
continuing battle over its troubled home loan portfolio.
Investors have been pushing the bank to repurchase billions
in soured mortgages packaged into mortgage-backed securities.
Some analysts have projected the bank will need to raise as
much as $50 billion in capital to cope with the mortgage
problems.
Bank of America and other U.S. banks face added mortgage
losses and costs if the Federal Housing Administration, a
subset of HUD, rejects claims the banks make on soured loans
backed by the government program.
In May, the U.S. government sued Deutsche Bank AG
(DBKGn.DE) for more than $1 billion, alleging the German bank
misled the FHA as it arranged for mortgage insurance.
A Bank of America spokesman was not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch; Editing by Richard Chang)