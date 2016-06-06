MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch hires new financial adviser

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management, a part of Bank of America Corp's global wealth and investment management business, hired Amanda Barclay as a financial adviser.
Barclay, who will be based in Great Neck, New York, joins from JP Morgan Securities where she worked for 9 years. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.