MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch hires new financial adviser

June 6 Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management, a part of Bank of America Corp's global wealth and investment management business, hired Amanda Barclay as a financial adviser.

Barclay, who will be based in Great Neck, New York, joins from JP Morgan Securities where she worked for 9 years. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)