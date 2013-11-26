BAML'S head of US leveraged finance leaves bank -sources

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (IFR) - John Cokinos, head of US leveraged finance capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has left the bank, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

BofA Merrill Lynch declined to comment. Cokinos, who has been at the bank since 2007, was not reachable. Cokinos has 17 years of experience in the leveraged finance market, and was previously at Lehman Brothers.