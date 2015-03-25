MOVES-BofA mortgage trader Miller leaves to pursue personal goals - Bloomberg

March 24 Michael W. Miller, who headed Bank of America Corp's trading of some U.S. mortgage bonds, left the company to pursue personal goals, Bloomberg reported.

Miller joined Bank of America in 2000 and traded bonds known as agency pass-through securities, the report said. (bloom.bg/1FTU8Oa)

Prior to that he was employed with financial services firm Prudential Securities.

Zia Ahmed, a Bank of America spokesman, declined to comment.

Miller expects to explore opportunities in a different field away from Wall Street that allows him to spend more time with his family, the report said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)