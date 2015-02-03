MOVES-BofA poaches banker AJ Murphy from Goldman-sources

BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch poached AJ Murphy from Goldman Sachs to be co-head of global leveraged finance, a role she is returning to after just a year, according to an internal memo and sources close to the situation.
Murphy was promoted to the post of co-head of leveraged finance in the Americas at Goldman Sachs alongside Craig Packer just last month, and joined from BofA last year.
In her new role at BofA, she will work alongside Robert Schleusner. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Jack Doran)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.