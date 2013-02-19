版本:
BofA's Moynihan gets over 926,000 stock units -filing

Feb 19 Bank of America Corp awarded Chief Executive Brian Moynihan 926,238 restricted and performance stock units last week, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The various types of units have expiration dates stretching out over the next few years, according to the filing.
