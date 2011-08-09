BofA CEO Moynihan girds for investor grilling

* Faces most difficult analyst call of his career

* Must address capital, mortgage issues at BofA

* Presentation comes two days after 20 pct stock decline

* Employees get talking points for restive clients

* Shares rise nearly 17 pct on Tuesday

By Joe Rauch

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug 9 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) Chief Executive Brian Moynihan faces what might be the most important conference call of his career on Wednesday, when investors and analysts grill him about capital levels and profit outlook.

The bank has lost about a third of its market value recently and Moynihan's repeated reassurances about the bank's strength will not be enough, investors said. The call, organized by one of the bank's biggest investors, is set to begin at 1 p.m. EDT. (1700 GMT)

"Moynihan has not done the kind of job that has brought a lot of believers," said Greg Donaldson, founder of Evansville, Indiana-based Donaldson Capital Management, which has about $500 million under management and recently sold its Bank of America shares.

The bank has said it can raise whatever capital it needs through profit and can return to normal profit levels by 2013. Analysts have estimated the bank needs some $50 billion of additional capital to meet global requirements.

Bank of America also said it set aside $18 billion to buy back bad mortgages from investors, a number that quadrupled between the second quarter of this year and the same quarter last year, to the frustration of investors.

"It's like a hall of mirrors. Every time you think you're seeing reality, you're seeing the image of something else," Donaldson said.

BofA shares partially recovered on Tuesday after a 20 percent decline the day before. The bank's shares rose nearly 17 percent, or $1.09, to close at $7.60 on the New York Stock Exchange. But the stock is still about 20 percent below its level on Aug. 3.

The conference call was arranged about a month ago at the request of Bank of America investor Fairholme Capital Management. But after the bank's recent stock slide, there will be extra scrutiny of Moynihan's comments.

One group of shareholders playing close attention to the call will be employees.

"Most of the factors driving market volatility are beyond our control," wrote Moynihan in an internal message to staff obtained by Reuters.

"We continue to build our fortress balance sheet," Moynihan said in the memo, adding the bank is continuing to execute its strategy and clients are doing more business with the bank.

The pressure on Moynihan is intense. He took over the bank in early 2010 from Ken Lewis, whose disastrous acquisitions forced Bank of America to receive multiple government bailouts. Moynihan has had some success, returning the bank to profitability as loan losses eased.

But the bank is still struggling to boost revenue and still making massive payouts to mortgage bond investors burned by investing in home loans made by Countrywide Financial Corp, the mortgage lender Bank of America bought in 2008.

A Reuters poll of economists said the United States faces a one-in-four chance of slipping back into recession [ID:nL9E7I401E]. Slowing economic growth can only hurt Bank of America and the bank will likely face questions about the economy on Wednesday, analysts said.

WHACK-A-MOLE

The extent of the bank's mortgage liabilities is difficult to forecast, as are Moynihan's chances of survival. Every time the CEO succeeds in placating one group of investors, it seems that another one crops up.

In late June, Bank of America agreed to a $8.5 billion settlement with a group of mortgage bond investors. On Monday, American International Group Inc (AIG.N) said it was the latest investor to challenge the settlement, which is subject to court approval. AIG also sued the bank for $10 billion, alleging a "massive" mortgage fraud. AIG also said in a separate filing on Monday that it is challenging the bank's $8.5 billion settlement with investors over subprime mortgages.

"I don't think anyone can put an estimate on how much Bank of America's legal liability will be," said Blake Howells, director of equity research, Becker Capital Management in Portland Oregon.

Becker Capital might look at buying Bank of America shares, but only if it has more confidence about the bank's potential litigation payouts, Howells said. Court approval of the $8.5 billion settlement would help, he added.

Moynihan said the bank's "customer-focused strategy is working," but some employees disagree.

One Merrill Lynch broker in New York state said many of his clients are asking about the stability of the firm and the bank is offering talking points to its employees to answer questions.

"The bank says we're building a fortress balance sheet and maybe it's true, maybe it's not. What's irrefutable is that losses and lawsuits are coming out of the woodwork," the broker said.

The adviser, who is among the top third revenue producers in the Merrill system, said one client with $50 million in a Bank of America account and $30 million in his brokerage account is on the verge of moving money from the bank to competitors.

(Additional reporting by Dan Wilchins and Jed Horowitz; editing by Andre Grenon)