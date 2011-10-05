Europe default would hit U.S. -Bank of America CEO

Oct 5 European debt default poses a real threat
to the U.S. economy, Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) Chief
Executive Brian Moynihan said on Wednesday, adding that he is
confident that policy makers are "working through solutions."
Moynihan, speaking at the Washington Ideas Forum, said
ensuring liquidity at banks is one of the "critical principles"
to avoiding a crisis and that programs to help banks would work
well in Europe.
The CEO of the nation's biggest bank by assets said his
bank's European exposure is "not something to focus on" and
that he is confident that his bank could withstand fallout that
might spread from a European debt crisis.
