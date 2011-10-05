Europe default would hit U.S. -Bank of America CEO

Oct 5 European debt default poses a real threat to the U.S. economy, Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said on Wednesday, adding that he is confident that policy makers are "working through solutions."

Moynihan, speaking at the Washington Ideas Forum, said ensuring liquidity at banks is one of the "critical principles" to avoiding a crisis and that programs to help banks would work well in Europe.

The CEO of the nation's biggest bank by assets said his bank's European exposure is "not something to focus on" and that he is confident that his bank could withstand fallout that might spread from a European debt crisis. (Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina. Editing by Robert MacMillan)