UPDATE 1-Bank of America CEO says Europe exposure small

* CEO: Europe's problems pose real threat to US economy
* Moynihan: Stock hit by worries about economy
* Settlement with state AGs "may or may not happen"
* Moynihan: BofA has 7,000 employees in Durbin's state
Oct 5 Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) exposure
to the European debt crisis is "very small" but that region's
problems pose a real threat to the U.S. economy, Chief
Executive Brian Moynihan said on Wednesday.
Moynihan, speaking at the Washington Ideas Forum, also said
Bank of America's stock has suffered more than the shares of
other banks lately because of concerns about the company's
earnings power amid deteriorating economic projections.
But he added that the economy is still growing and that the
bank's customers spent more in September than last year.
Bank of America's stock fell below $6 on Monday for the
first time since March 2009. The shares rose one cent on
Wednesday to close at $5.77.
Bank of America faces a series of challenges. The largest
U.S. bank by assets is dealing with new regulations and a weak
economy that threaten profitability of the whole industry.
It also faces losses and lawsuits tied to its 2008 purchase
of Countrywide Financial Corp.
Moynihan said a settlement with state attorneys general
over allegations that banks mishandled foreclosure documents
"may or may not get done."
More recently, the bank came under criticism over a plan to
charge a $5 per-month fee to customers who use their debit
cards for purchases.
Moynihan, who was interview by CNBC's Larry Kudlow at the
forum, said the bank had a "duty to get a fair return for
shareholders" and that the Dodd-Frank law was probably costing
the bank "billions of dollars."
He said many customers will be able to avoid the fees by
doing more business with the bank.
Responding to criticism from Democratic Senator Dick Durbin
-- the author of the amendment in the law that crimps banks'
ability to charge retailers fees when customers swipe their
debit cards -- Moynihan said his bank had 7,000 employees in
Illinois, the home of Durbin.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker and Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North
Carolina; Editing by Robert MacMillan and Tim Dobbyn)