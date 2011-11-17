RPT-UPDATE 1-BofA learned a lesson from debit card fury - CEO

(Repeats Nov. 15 item for some subscribers)
By Rick Rothacker
Nov 15 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) learned a
lesson from its abandoned debit card fee and will work to
provide transparency and fair pricing to customers while
producing a return for shareholders, Chief Executive Brian
Moynihan said on Tuesday.
The bank and its peers are updating product offerings even
as they "address new regulations that have reduced our revenues
in this business," Moynihan said in opening remarks at the Bank
of America Merrill Lynch Banking and Financial Services
Conference.
Bank of America, the No. 2 U.S. bank, faced a backlash from
customers and politicians after it disclosed plans in September
to charge customers a $5 monthly debit card fee. As other banks
retreated from such charges, Bank of America canceled plans for
the fee a month later.
Consumer banking will become a "smaller platform" at Bank
of America and derive its profitability from lower expenses and
deeper relationships with customers, Moynihan said. Bank of
America is testing new account packages where customers won't
pay fees if they do significant business with the bank, he
said.
Customers can avoid fees by using direct deposit for their
paycheck, using a Bank of America credit card or taking out a
mortgage with the bank, he said.
Moynihan also addressed the bank's efforts to boost its
capital levels ahead of new international rules. He called a
plan disclosed last month to issue up to 400 million common
shares in exchange for outstanding preferred shares a "prudent
way to manage capital." The move will boost capital levels and
reduce the bank's interest payments, but will also dilute the
holdings of current stock holders.
On Tuesday, Bank of America began asking certain security
holders for their consent to a procedural maneuver required as
part of the exchange.
In another move to build capital, Bank of America on Monday
said it was selling most of the remaining shares it owns in
China Construction Bank Corp (601939.SS) to generate a gain of
about $1.8 billion after taxes. [ID:nL3E7ME1SE]
Moynihan said the 1 percent stake Bank of America will
still own in CCB remains its largest private-equity investment.
"It's a great company and we will continue to support it," he
said.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
editing by John Wallace)