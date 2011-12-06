UPDATE 2-BofA still considering all Countrywide options-CEO

* Moynihan says bank using "best judgment"

By Rick Rothacker

Dec 6 Bank of America Corp is still looking at all options in regard to its Countrywide mortgage subsidiary, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said on Tuesday.

"We always have options but ... we've got to move through this in a way that doesn't disrupt the company," Moynihan said when asked about the possibility of a bankruptcy filing for Countrywide, the troubled mortgage lender Bank of America acquired in 2008.

The bank has tried to use its "best judgment" in determining whether to settle mortgage-related claims and whether to fight them, the CEO said at a Goldman Sachs investor conference in New York.

The bank currently has $16.3 billion set aside for requests by investors to buy back soured home loans, he said in his presentation. It also has undisclosed legal reserves.

In one case, Bank of America has agreed to pay $315 million to settle a class-action lawsuit related to former Merrill Lynch mortgage-backed securities, according to a court filing Monday. The Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi is the lead plaintiff in the case.

Asked about upcoming stress tests of big U.S. banks, Moynihan said Bank of America is still doing the work to prepare for its review. He reiterated that the bank will not ask the Federal Reserve to OK a dividend increase until the bank is assured of approval.

In the last round of stress tests, the Fed denied the bank's bid for a modest dividend hike, while approving dividend increases and share repurchase plans by other large banks.

Bank of America shares were up 1.5 percent to $5.88 in morning trading.