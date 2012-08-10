BofA vice chairman, a former CFO, to retire in September

Aug 10 Bank of America Corp Vice
Chairman Charles Noski will retire on Sept. 1, leaving the
company a little more than two years after he initially joined
as chief financial officer, the bank said in a filing on Friday.
Noski was one of the most high-profile outside hires by
Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan when he became CFO in May
2010. In April 2011, the bank said he was being replaced by
chief risk officer Bruce Thompson; Noski became a vice chairman
based in Los Angeles.
Moynihan said at the time that the change was because Noski
was unable to move to the bank's headquarters in Charlotte,
North Carolina, due to a serious illness of a close family
member.