New Issue- Bank of America sells $1.25 bln notes

March 19 Bank of America on Monday sold $1.25 billion of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: BANK OF AMERICA AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 03/22/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.708 FIRST PAY 09/22/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.94 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/22/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 275 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A