New Issue- Bank of America sells $1.25 bln notes

March 19 Bank of America on Monday sold
$1.25 billion of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning
manager for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BANK OF AMERICA 	
	
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 3.875 PCT   MATURITY    03/22/2017   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.708   FIRST PAY   09/22/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 3.94 PCT     SETTLEMENT  03/22/2012   	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 275 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

