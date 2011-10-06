Bank of America blames online slowness on upgrade

* Bank of America's website problems have lasted six days
* Executive says no sign of hacking
* Bank is moving customers to new platform
Oct. 5 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) said an
ongoing upgrade and heavy traffic was behind six days of
problems with its banking website, easing concerns about
possible hacking.
The Charlotte, North Carolina, bank is about halfway
through a multi-year effort to transfer customers to a new
technology platform, David Owen, head of online and mobile
banking, said late Wednesday.
The bank has also been adding new features and experiencing
heavy month-end traffic, he said.
Customers have had trouble accessing accounts since on
Friday.
The bank posted Web notices warning customers of slowness.
A spokeswoman has noted, without citing a cause, that the
problem was not the result of hacking or malware.
"There is nothing that points to a third-party
intervention," said Owen. The bank has consulted with law
enforcement authorities and outside experts.
As of Wednesday, the bank's site was operating normally,
but officials are taking things day by day, he said.
The conversion to the new technology platform started two
or three years ago and has about two more to go, Owen said.
