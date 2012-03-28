Bank of America CEO made $8.1 million in 2011

March 28 Bank of America Corp Chief
Executive Officer Brian Moynihan made $8.1 million in total
compensation last year, up from $1.9 million in 2010, according
to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on
Wednesday.
Moynihan's 2011 pay included $6.1 million in
performance-based stock that vests only if the bank meets a
certain return on assets measure by the end of 2015. The CEO of
the second-largest U.S. bank received no cash bonus, and his
salary stayed the same at $950,000.
In 2011, Bank of America shares fell 58 percent as investors
worried about the company's need for more capital to absorb
mortgage-related losses and meet new international capital
standards. Those concerns have eased after the bank passed the
Federal Reserve's stress test in March, and its stock is up more
than 70 percent this year.
Bank of America also nominated director Virgis Colbert for
re-election, even though he has reached the age of 72. The
company's guidelines say directors who reach that age should not
be nominated unless it is in the "best interests" of the
company, according to the filing.