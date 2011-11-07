Bank of America sells stake in Pizza Hut franchisee

* Bank of America gained the stake through Merrill Lynch
* Continues strategy of shedding assets
Nov 7 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) sold its
stake in the largest Pizza Hut franchisee, as the
second-largest U.S. bank by assets continues to shed assets.
Overland Park, Kansas-based NPC International Inc said
Monday that it entered into an agreement to sell its
outstanding equity interests to a company formed by
private-equity firm Olympus Partners.
Bank of America gained its stake in NPC with its 2009
purchase of Merrill Lynch & Co. Merrill's private-equity group
acquired the stake in 2006.
NPC did not disclose terms of the deal. The Wall Street
Journal reported the sale will likely net Bank of America $375
million to $400 million.
The sale "is consistent with our strategy of focusing on
our core customer-facing activities," bank spokesman Jerry
Dubrowski said.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.)