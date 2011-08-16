BofA in talks to sell Merrill real estate assets

* BofA may sell up to $1 bln from private equity portfolio
* Bank has been slowly unwinding equity investments
* Sale would continue efforts to bolster capital
By Ilaina Jonas and Joe Rauch
NEW YORK/CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug 16 Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N) is negotiating to sell as much as $1
billion of real estate assets from a private equity portfolio
to Blackstone Group (BX.N), according to a source close to one
of the parties.
The largest U.S. bank by assets has been shedding its
private equity investments over the last year to comply with
the so-called Volcker Rule that restricts investment banks'
proprietary trading and investment activities.
A sale also could help the bank's campaign to persuade
investors that it is progressing in rebuilding its capital and
taking other actions to support its battered stock.
The assets are part of the private equity portfolio that
Bank of America inherited when it acquired Merrill Lynch in
2009. The global portfolio includes real estate debt and equity
positions valued between $800 million and $1 billion, according
to the Financial Times, which reported the talks on its website
Tuesday.
Representatives of Bank of America and Blackstone declined
to comment.
The bank's shares have lost almost half their value since
the beginning of the year amid lawsuits and regulatory actions
related largely to residential mortgages originated by
Countrywide Financial. Bank of America, which bought the
mortgage lender three years ago just before the 2008 financial
crisis took hold, last month agreed to an $8.5 billion
settlement with mortgage-securities investors who said the bank
misrepresented the quality of some of the packaged loans.
The settlement is being challenged by several states and
private investors, creating additional shareholder concern that
the bank may have to raise more equity at a time when the stock
is floundering and the legal issues are expanding.
BofA Chief Executive Brian Moynihan last week adamantly
denied plans for a stock offering. The bank can replenish its
capital and meet new international regulatory standards by
selling noncore business units, he said.
On Monday, the bank said it was selling its $8.6 billion
Canadian credit card business and considering winding down its
card operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
A sale of the Merrill real estate portfolio would
supplement other private equity dispersals. In April, the bank
said it would spin off BAML Capital Partners, a $5 billion
private equity unit, following a similar spinoff of the $1.4
billion Banc of America Capital Investors into a company called
Ridgemont Equity Partners last year. It also sold another $1.9
billion portfolio to AXA, the French insurance group in early
2010.
Bank of America shares closed down 4.6 percent at $7.40 on
Tuesday. Its shares have declined 46 percent year-to-date.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch and Ilaina Jonas, editing by Matthew
Lewis)