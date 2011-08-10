BofA mortgage buy backs could top $62 bln--analyst

* BofA repurchases could exceed $25.7 bln of reserves

By Joe Rauch

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug 10 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) could repurchase up to $62.2 billion in bad home loans, according to a new report from Compass Point Research & Trading LLC.

The report is the latest effort by analysts to figure out how much the bank might lose from bad mortgages it acquired when it bought Countrywide Financial Corp in 2008. Mortgage losses have battered the bank and analysts fear trouble with home loans could force Bank of America to raise more capital.

Compass Point believes BofA could be forced to repurchase between $28.4 billion and $62.2 billion in mortgages. The totals are $10.6 billion to $44.4 billion above the bank's current reserves.

Compass Point analyst Chris Gamaitoni said in the research note he expects the bank to increase repurchases from both U.S. government-backed mortgage investors and private investors.

The bank could be on the hook for as much as $14.8 billion in future losses from U.S. government-back investors Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the report said.

The losses would come despite a January settlement agreement totaling $2.8 billion that resolved most of the outstanding repurchase claims between Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and BofA.

Compass Point also said the bank could report as much as $44.1 billion in total losses from repurchase requests from private investors.

BofA could also lose up to $3.3 billion to monoline insurers looking to recoup losses on mortgage bonds they insured.

BofA shares have lost 27 percent of their value over the last week on investor fears the mortgage issues will force the bank to raise capital.

Outside investors can demand that a bank buy back a loan if it violated certain initial guarantees of quality -- known as representations and warranties. (Editing by Andre Grenon)