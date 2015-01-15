BRIEF-BofA CFO: 98 pct of legacy mortgage risk resolved

UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
Jan 15 Bank of America Corp CFO Bruce Thompson told reporters on a Thursday conference call: * Bank likes collection of businesses it has and does not think it should break up * As bank looks at RMBS litigation, has resolved 98 percent of legacy mortgage securities risk * Sales and trading benefitted from market volatility in rates and fx in Q4, but benefit was offset by credit markets * Most of bank's energy exposure is to investment-grade, multinational companies * "Very comfortable with loan loss reserves" around energy exposure
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.