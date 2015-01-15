版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 15日 星期四 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-BofA CFO: 98 pct of legacy mortgage risk resolved

Jan 15 Bank of America Corp CFO Bruce Thompson told reporters on a Thursday conference call: * Bank likes collection of businesses it has and does not think it should break up * As bank looks at RMBS litigation, has resolved 98 percent of legacy mortgage securities risk * Sales and trading benefitted from market volatility in rates and fx in Q4, but benefit was offset by credit markets * Most of bank's energy exposure is to investment-grade, multinational companies * "Very comfortable with loan loss reserves" around energy exposure
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐