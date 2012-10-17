UPDATE 1-Merrill Lynch's brokerage defections continue

By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings
Oct 17 Merrill Lynch Wealth Management's main
brokerage force shrank by 75 financial advisers in the third
quarter, a sign the company continues to struggle in its
industry's war for talent.
The brokerage still boasts one of the biggest adviser forces
in the U.S. at 16,076 but it was the third straight quarter of
headcount declines for Merrill, part of Bank of America Corp
, which reported its quarterly results Wednesday.
Defections of top advisers appeared to impact average
adviser productivity - the amount of revenue advisers bring into
the firm - a closely watched figure in the industry. When top
advisers leaves, many of their clients - and their money - often
go with them.
Merrill weighed heavily on its parent bank's earnings. The
bank last month agreed to pay $2.4 billion to settle claims that
it hid crucial information from shareholders when it bought
Merrill during the financial crisis.
The brokerage also faces claims from upwards of 3,000 former
advisers who say they were wrongly denied deferred compensation
when they left after Bank of America bought Merrill. In a recent
arbitration case, the firm estimated its exposure to be anywhere
from several hundred million dollars to over $1 billion.
Although about 1,400 lower-producing brokers are expected to
sign on to a pending $40 million class action settlement,
industry lawyers expect many highly paid ex-brokers to go it
alone to secure higher payouts. In one recent case, two former
Merrill brokers in Florida were awarded $10.2 million by a
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel. A
federal court upheld the award, despite Merrill's efforts to
have it overturned.
Bank of America's broader global wealth and investment
management division, which includes Merrill Lynch Wealth
Management and private banking unit U.S. Trust, posted inflows
of $5.7 billion in long-term assets under management. These are
assets that have an investment strategy of longer than a year,
like fee-based or managed accounts.
These inflows are an encouraging sign for Merrill because
these are the kind of assets that make clients stickier to the
company, said Alois Pirker, a wealth management industry analyst
for the Boston-based research firm Aite Group.
"We want to see people who invest with a long-term horizon
at your firm," he said. "Those are assets you can count on."
Overall Pirker called the earnings a mixed report for
Merrill. He said he is waiting to see if company's main rival,
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, experienced issues in the
third quarter, which would indicate whether or not Merrill was
caught up in industry trends. Morgan Stanley is scheduled
to release its third-quarter results on Thursday.
HEADCOUNT FIGURES
So far this year, Merrill Lynch has lost at least 150
veteran advisers who managed more than $24 billion in client
assets, according to adviser moves tracked by Reuters. In the
third quarter, Merrill lost 31 veteran advisers who managed
$2.415 billion in client assets, according to Reuters data.
Reuters tracks the movement of individual advisers and teams
managing about $100 million or more in client assets, which
typically translates to $1 million or more in annual production.
Merrill's adviser defections in the third quarter weighed on
its annualized productivity per adviser, which fell to $910,000
from $915,000 in the second quarter.
That production figure was probably also weighed down by
rookies in Merrill's training program, who have to build up a
book of business from scratch. The brokerage has said it is on
track to hire up to 2,500 new advisers this year, even as other
Wall Street firms are trimming their training programs.
A small pool of brokers bring in an outsized proportion of
revenue at brokerage firms. In 2011 nearly 46 percent of the
revenue in Merrill's Global Wealth Management unit, for example,
came from just 21 percent of its top-producing brokers - about
2,500 people - a May Reuters analysis found.
Overall, though, including associates in Merrill Edge, a
consumer bank program that targets clients with less than
$250,000 to invest, headcount in the third quarter fell by just
one adviser, to 17,533. Assets in Merrill Edge rose 5 percent
from the second quarter to $75.9 billion.
Industry recruiters have said Merrill could benefit later
this year by picking up top producers leaving Morgan Stanley,
which has been beset by widespread frustrations over technology.
A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday that
the firm is being highly selective in recruiting and hiring.
STRONG MARKETS, INFLOWS
Strong markets helped Merrill post a 3.4 percent increase in
the amount of money it is managing for clients, to $1.86
trillion, in the third quarter.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 11 percent
year-to-date, while the S&P 500 has climbed about 16 percent.
Bank of America's broader wealth division posted a 3 percent
increase in client balances to $2.26 trillion, a gain the
company tied primarily to market gains but also to improvements
in deposit balances, inflows of long-term assets under
management and loan balances.
The division's net income fell 1 percent from the second
quarter to $542 billion but was up 50 percent from a year
earlier as revenue increased on higher net interest income.