Bank of America shifts compliance team out of legal unit after OCC pressure -source

ST. LOUIS Jan 7 Under pressure from its U.S.
regulator, Bank of America has shifted its compliance
group from its legal department to its risk oversight group, a
source familiar with the matter said.
The move comes as federal regulators have warned big banks
to adopt more ethical internal cultures or they could be broken
up to make them easier to manage.
Officials with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
(OCC), which in September finalized "heightened expectations"
guidelines for the way large banks manage their risks, discussed
the matter with Bank of America officials in December.
Soon after that meeting, the bank decided to switch its
compliance group to the risk control area, said the source, who
spoke on condition of anonymity citing a lack of authorization
to speak publicly on the matter.
The OCC pressed for the move out of a belief that the legal
group was focused on minimizing the application of rules, the
source said.
Bank of America spokesman Dan Frahm said that it had combined
compliance and risk to align all risk management oversight under
the bank's Chief Risk Officer Geoffrey Greener.
He said it was part of the bank's efforts to simplify how it
operates after largely resolving legacy issues related to the
financial crisis.
An OCC spokesman said the regulator does "not talk about the
supervision of specific institutions."
A former OCC official said that over the past few years,
there has been a shift in thinking in favor of compliance as a
risk-management rather than legal responsibility and that this
is reflected in the heightened expectations guidelines.
Compliance departments in financial services companies are
generally responsible for ensuring that their institutions
follow all the laws and regulations that pertain to their
business, and serve as a primary contact with regulators. Risk
units are responsible for ensuring an institution operates
within its established tolerance for financial and other risks.
The OCC's guidelines specify compliance risk as a key
function, but do not mandate putting compliance departments in
the risk function. The OCC has power to enforce the guidelines.
(Reporting by Brett Wolf of the Compliance Complete service
of Thomson Reuters Accelus (here))
(Editing by Randall Mikkelsen and Martin Howell)