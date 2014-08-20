BofA in $16.5 bln deal with U.S. over mortgage bonds -source

WASHINGTON Aug 20 Bank of America Corp
is expected to pay more than $16.5 billion to end investigations
into mortgage securities that the bank and its units sold in the
run-up to the financial crisis, in a deal that could be
announced as early as Thursday, a person familiar with the
matter said.
The bank has been hammering out the final details of the
record-breaking accord with the U.S. Department of Justice and
is expected to pay around $9 billion in cash and the rest in
assistance to struggling homeowners.
A $16.5 billion payout would be the largest in a series of
soaring penalties against banks for a range of misconduct,
including violating U.S. sanctions and inappropriately marketing
mortgage securities.
An agreement in principle was reached earlier this month
after a phone call between the bank's chief executive, Brian
Moynihan, and Attorney General Eric Holder.
The negotiations have been driven by an investigation into
securities sold by Merrill Lynch, which the bank agreed to
acquire in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis, people
familiar with the matter have said.
Representatives of the Justice Department and Bank of
America declined comment.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha, additional reporting by Peter
Rudegeair; Editing by Karey Van Hall and Steve Orlofsky)