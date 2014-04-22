REFILE-Ex-Bank of America employee avoids punishment in bid rigging case

(Cuts word "on" in third paragraph)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, April 22 A former senior vice
president at Bank of America Corp who became a
cooperating witness in the U.S. government's probe of
bid-rigging in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market avoided
prison time or other punishment at his sentencing on Tuesday.
Douglas Campbell, who marketed investment agreements and
other municipal finance contracts while working in the bank's
New York office, in 2010 pleaded guilty to three counts of
conspiracy to restrain trade, conspiracy and wire fraud.
At a hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood
issued a sentence that included no jail time, probation or
monetary penalty. She said Campbell deserved leniency for
cooperating with federal investigators for more than eight
years.
"He helped the government shape the case and led the
government to other cooperators," Wood said.
Campbell, 48, became the seventh person to plead guilty in
connection with the antitrust investigation, which has since
resulted in numerous convictions and $743 million in settlements
with Bank of America, UBS AG, General Electric
Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo &
Co.
Bank of America's 2010 settlement with federal and state was
for $137.3 million. The bank last year agreed to pay $20 million
to resolve a related class action.
The Justice Department said Campbell engaged in the
bid-rigging scheme from at least 1998 until 2005, designating
with others in advance who would be the winning bidder for
investment agreements and municipal contracts brokered by
Beverly Hills, California-based CDR Financial Products.
Prosecutors said Campbell, who worked at the bank from 1998
until 2002, also would intentionally submit losing bids to CDR,
giving the false impression of a competitive bidding process.
"I want to assure the court that I recognize the seriousness
of my conduct," Campbell said in court. "I surely do."
CDR founder David Rubin, who also cooperated with
investigators, was sentenced in March to two years probation and
ordered to pay up to $5.65 million in fines and restitution
after pleading guilty to wire fraud and
conspiracy.
Campbell testified against three former UBS executives
-Peter Ghavami, Gary Heinz and Michael Welty - who were
convicted in 2012 for participating in frauds related to
municipal bond proceed contracts.
Court records show Campbell was expected to testify against
Phillip Murphy, a former managing director of Bank of America's
municipal derivatives desk indicted in 2012.
But in February, Murphy pleaded guilty to conspiring to make
false entries in reports and other papers sent from his desk to
bank management.
The case is U.S. v. Campbell, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-cr-00803.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)