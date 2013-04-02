Bank of America enters $165 mln settlement with credit unions

BRIEF-Fiera Infrastructure acquires equity interest in a portfolio of projects owned by affiliates of D. E. Shaw renewable investments
* Fiera Infrastructure acquires equity interest in a portfolio of solar and wind power generation projects
WASHINGTON, April 2 Bank of America Corp agreed to pay $165 million to resolve claims from the U.S. credit union regulator over purchases of mortgage-backed securities by corporate credit unions that have since failed, the regulator said on Tuesday.
The bank did not admit fault as part of the settlement, the National Credit Union Administration said.
April 10 An out-of-control sales culture, a defensive boss obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division and a group chief executive who called her "the best banker in America" were to blame for Wells Fargo & Co's devastating sales scandal, an internal investigation found.
* Axovant Sciences announces appointment of Dr. David Hung as chief executive officer and expansion of board of directors