Bank of America enters $165 mln settlement with credit unions

WASHINGTON, April 2 Bank of America Corp agreed to pay $165 million to resolve claims from the U.S. credit union regulator over purchases of mortgage-backed securities by corporate credit unions that have since failed, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The bank did not admit fault as part of the settlement, the National Credit Union Administration said.
