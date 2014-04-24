U.S. Justice Department seeks over $13 bln from BofA -Bloomberg

UPDATE 4-Bill O'Reilly out at Fox after harassment allegations
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
April 24 The U.S. Department of Justice is asking Bank of America Corp to pay over $13 billion to settle allegations the bank overstated the quality of mortgage bonds it sold during the housing bubble, according to Bloomberg News.
Any agreement could come within the next two months, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.
Any agreement could come within the next two months, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.

A Bank of America spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.