UPDATE 2-Bank of America settles mortgage probes for $16.65 bln

(Adds details of settlement, analyst comment, background)
By Aruna Viswanatha, Jonathan Stempel and Peter Rudegeair
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Aug 21 Bank of America Corp
reached a record $16.65 billion settlement with the U.S.
government to settle charges that it and companies it bought
misled investors into buying troubled mortgage-backed
securities, helping the bank close a major chapter tied to the
financial crisis.
The settlement announced on Thursday by the U.S. Department
of Justice calls for the second-largest U.S. bank by assets to
pay $9.65 billion in cash to resolve more than a dozen federal
and state investigations, and provide $7 billion in help to
struggling homeowners and communities.
It is expected to resolve the vast majority of the
Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank's remaining liabilities
tied to its purchases of Countrywide Financial Corp, once the
nation's largest mortgage lender, in July 2008 and Merrill Lynch
& Co, six months later.
"I want to be very clear: The size and the scope of this
multibillion-dollar agreement goes far beyond the 'cost of doing
business,'" U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said in announcing
the settlement.
Bank of America expects the accord to reduce third-quarter
earnings by about $5.3 billion before taxes, or about 43 cents
per share after taxes.
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan has spent more than four
years trying to shed Bank of America of liabilities from the
purchases of Countrywide and Merrill, which were made by his
predecessor, Kenneth Lewis. In a statement, Moynihan said the
accord is in shareholders' best interests.
"Regulators wanted a pound of flesh, and they got it," said
Joel Conn, president of Lakeshore Capital, an investment firm in
Birmingham, Alabama. He said the accord, while larger than he
expected, represents a "major cloud that has been lifted" from
the bank.
Bank of America shares rose 31 cents, or 2.03 percent, to
$15.83 in early afternoon trading. The settlement's outlines had
surfaced earlier in the month, and the formal announcement may
increase the chance that many of the bank's mortgage problems
are behind it.
BEARING THE BURDENS
The settlement eclipses the respective $13 billion and $7
billion accords that JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup
Inc recently reached to resolve similar claims.
It means Bank of America will have paid well over $65
billion to resolve mortgage issues with consumers, investors and
government agencies.
Some shareholders still felt as if they were bearing the
costs of the mistakes of long-departed officials at Bank of
America, Countrywide and Merrill.
"It's a slight disappointment to me that they settled the
issue for this much money," said Joe Terril, president of Terril
& Co in St Louis, which invests $760 million and owns Bank of
America shares.
The government is still examining crisis-era mortgage
abuses. While Bank of America's settlement is expected to be the
largest, charges could still be brought against Credit Suisse
Group AG, Royal Bank of Scotland Plc and
others, people familiar with the probes have said.
About $5 billion of the cash portion of the settlement is
paid as a penalty to the U.S. Treasury. Other portions will go
toward compensating investors, including state pension
funds. Just under $1 billion will be split among six states,
including California, New York and Illinois.
MOZILO
Under the out-of-court settlement, Bank of America
acknowledged that Merrill Lynch told investors in subprime
mortgage bonds in 2006 and 2007 that the loans generally
complied with underwriting guidelines, though reviews suggested
as many as 50 percent did not.
A statement of facts cites one email in which a Merrill
employee wrote: "(h)ow much time do you want me to spend looking
at these (loans) if (the co-head of Merrill Lynch's RMBS
business) is going to keep them regardless of issues?"
Bank of America also acknowledged that Countrywide did not
generally tell investors the extent to which it made exceptions
to its own internal guidelines.
The settlement also covered some post-crisis conduct,
including Bank of America's admission that from 2009 to 2012 it
submitted loans for government insurance under the Federal
Housing Administration that did not qualify.
No individuals were charged on Thursday.
But the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles is preparing a
civil fraud case against former Countrywide Chief Executive
Angelo Mozilo, who previously reached a $67.5 million settlement
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
The settlement does not cover the $1.27 billion fraud
penalty imposed last month by a federal judge over a fraudulent
Countrywide mortgage scheme known as "High Speed Swim Lane," or
"Hustle," which Bank of America is appealing.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington and Jonathan
Stempel and Peter Rudegeair in New York; Editing by Karey Van
Hall, Susan Heavey and Jonathan Oatis)