UPDATE 3-BofA $8.5 bln settlement may go to federal court

* Investors seek to move case to Manhattan federal court
* Trustee says moving the case will cause delay
(Adds New York attorney general comment, background, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Investors objecting to Bank of
America Corp's (BAC.N) $8.5 billion settlement of claims over
losses on mortgage-backed securities are seeking to send their
dispute to federal court, potentially delaying a resolution of
one of the beleaguered bank's largest legal liabilities.
According to a Friday court filing, 11 entities sharing the
name Walnut Place want to move the case to the U.S. District
Court in Manhattan from the state supreme court in that
borough.
They said the case qualifies as a "mass action" because of
its size and complexity, making federal court jurisdiction
appropriate. The matter has been in state court since June 29.
The settlement was intended to resolve much of Bank of
America's remaining legal liability tied to its disastrous 2008
purchase of mortgage lender Countrywide Financial Corp.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N), the trustee handling
530 Countrywide mortgage pools with $174 billion of unpaid
principal balances, negotiated the settlement with 22
institutional investors, including the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York, BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) and Allianz SE's (ALVG.DE)
Pimco.
Investors unhappy with the payout or disclosures had until
Aug. 30 to intervene in the case, ahead of a Nov. 17 court
hearing. Friday's filing may upset that timetable.
Bank of New York Mellon will seek to move the case back to
state court and believes Walnut Place's effort "is unsupported
by the law and will only serve to delay the resolution of the
proceeding," bank spokesman Kevin Heine said.
Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson called the
Walnut Place filing "tactical maneuvering."
David Grais and Owen Cyrulnik, lawyers for Walnut Place,
did not respond to emailed requests for comment.
BUFFETT INVESTS
Worries about how much Bank of America will ultimately have
to pay angry mortgage securities investors, including in a $10
billion lawsuit by the insurer American International Group Inc
(AIG.N), had driven down the Charlotte, North Carolina-based
bank's share price to a nearly two and a half year low.
On Thursday, however, the bank won a vote of confidence in
the form of a $5 billion investment from Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) (BRKb.N). [ID:nN1E77O0PL]
Other investors challenging the $8.5 billion settlement
include pension funds and insurers, and six Federal Home Loan
Banks, which offer financing for mortgage and business loans.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Aug. 4
announced his own opposition, suggesting the payout is too low
and that Bank of New York Mellon is conflicted and could
receive financial benefits from the accord.
A Schneiderman spokeswoman on Friday declined to comment.
The federal case is assigned to U.S. District Judge William
Pauley. He is also handling an investor lawsuit that accuses
Bank of America of "dollar rolling" -- concealing risk by
transferring mortgage debt to another entity and buying it back
after issuing quarterly statements. [ID:nN1E75J1XW]
In afternoon trading, Bank of America shares were up 5
cents at $7.70, far below their 52-week high of $15.31 set on
Jan. 14.
The state case is In re: The Bank of New York Mellon, New
York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 651786/2011. The
federal case is The Bank of New York Mellon et al v. Walnut
Place LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 11-05988.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Alison Frankel; Editing by
Derek Caney, Phil Berlowitz and John Wallace)