UPDATE 2-BofA reaches settlement in Countrywide case

By Rick Rothacker
Nov 22 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) has reached
a settlement with former Countrywide Financial Corp
institutional investors who decided not to join a $624 million
class-action case that won court approval in February.
The terms of the accord were not disclosed in a filing in
U.S. District Court for the Central District of California that
was dated Monday. Countrywide's former auditor KPMG was not
part of the pact, according to the filing.
Blackrock Inc (BLK.N), the California Employees' Retirement
System (CalPERS) and other investors in July filed a lawsuit
that alleged Countrywide and its top leaders perpetrated fraud
"in a quest to triple Countrywide's market share and enrich
themselves at the expense" of investors. Bank of America
acquired the former subprime lender on July 1, 2008.
Bank of America spokeswoman Shirley Norton declined to
comment. CalPERS spokesman Wayne Davis said the pension fund
was pleased with the agreement. Blackrock could not immediately
be reached.
Since buying Countrywide, the second-largest U.S. bank has
been besieged with lawsuits related to questionable loans and
mortgage-backed securities issued by Countrywide during the
housing boom. The $624 million pact was one of the largest
class-action settlements to emerge from the financial crisis.
Bank of America's shares fell 2.2 percent to $5.37 amid
concerns of renewed regulatory constraints on the bank.
The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported that regulators
told Bank of America's board in recent months that they want to
see more progress in complying with a 2009 memorandum of
understanding requiring the bank to fix governance, risk and
liquidity management issues. The bank could face a public
enforcement action if it doesn't satisfy regulators, the paper
said.
Bank of America, the Federal Reserve Board and the Office
of the Comptroller of the Currency declined comment.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
Editing by Gary Hill)
