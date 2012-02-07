UPDATE 2-BofA investor lawsuit wins class-action status

* BofA accused of hiding Merrill losses, bonuses
* Investors who owned stock, call options claimed losses
By By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 6 Investors suing Bank of America Corp
won class-action status for their lawsuit accusing the
bank of fraudulently misleading them about the 2008 takeover of
Merrill Lynch & Co and the size of Merrill's losses and bonus
payouts.
U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in Manhattan on Monday
rejected the second-largest U.S. bank's argument that the
investors could not prove they suffered losses by relying on
materially misleading statements or omissions.
Among the other defendants who were also sued and opposed
class certification were former Bank of America Chief Executive
Kenneth Lewis, former Merrill Chief Executive John Thain, former
Bank of America Chief Financial Officer Joe Price, and Bank of
America's board of directors.
Lewis had won initial praise for saving Merrill from
possible collapse when he agreed to buy it on Sept. 15, 2008,
the day Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc went bankrupt.
But investors later faulted the bank for not disclosing the
scope of Merrill's soaring losses, which reached $15.84 billion
in the fourth quarter of 2008, before Dec. 2008 shareholder
votes on the merger. They also objected to Merrill's having paid
$3.6 billion of bonuses despite the losses.
Merrill losses forced Bank of America in January 2009 to get
a second bailout from the federal Troubled Asset Relief Program,
and contributed to a 93 percent drop in the Charlotte, North
Carolina-based bank's stock price.
The lawsuit consolidated litigation that had been brought
nationwide, and names pension funds in Ohio, Texas, the
Netherlands and Sweden as lead plaintiffs.
It covers a variety of investors who owned Bank of America
stock or call options between September 2008 and January 2009.
Class certification lets plaintiffs pursue their case as a
group, which can cut costs, and can lead to larger recoveries
than if plaintiffs were to sue individually.
Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson declined to
comment. David Hoffner, a lawyer for Thain, had no immediate
comment. Lawyers for the remaining defendants and the investors
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
AVOIDING WASTE
In his ruling, Castel pointed to comments by Lewis on a Jan.
2009 conference call about "much, much higher deterioration" of
Merrill assets than expected to support the plaintiffs' claims
that Merrill's losses should have been revealed sooner.
He also said the record supported claims that the alleged
misrepresentations about the bonuses were material.
Class certification was also appropriate because litigation
of each claim separately "would likely result in wasteful and
repetitive lawsuits," he added.
Bank of America, Lewis and Price are also defendants in a
civil fraud lawsuit led by New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman. He took over that case from his predecessor Andrew
Cuomo, who is now New York's governor.
The law firms Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann; Kaplan
Fox & Kilsheimer; and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check were named
lead counsel for the plaintiffs in the class-action case.
Bank of America shares closed Monday up 13 cents at $7.97.
They closed at $33.74 on the last trading day before the Merrill
takeover was announced, and bottomed at $2.53 on Feb. 20, 2009.
The case is In re: Bank of America Corp Securities,
Derivative, and Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA)
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 09-md-02058.