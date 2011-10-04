WRAPUP-BofA shares drop, recover in rollercoaster day

* Shares reverse losses, close up 4 percent

* Citigroup, Morgan Stanley also close up (Please note paragraph 11 contains language that may be offensive to some readers)

By Rick Rothacker

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct 4 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) shares rose 4 percent on Tuesday after a senior European Union official's comments on bank aid triggered a broader U.S. stock market recovery.

Shares of the largest U.S. bank by assets closed up 23 cents at $5.76, after being down as much as 5 percent on the New York Stock Exchange for much of the trading day.

The rise in bank stocks came after Olli Rehn, European commissioner for economic affairs, told the Financial Times that the European Union has an "increasingly shared view" that there needs to be some kind of coordinated approach to the European debt crisis, including aiding banks.

Any aid for European banks reduces uncertainty for U.S. banks and likely shields them from possible losses, said Jason Ware, market strategist for Albion Financial Group.

"What markets need right now is coordinated policy action in Europe, or at least the appearance of coordinated policy action," said Ware.

The rapid share move also came after billionaire investor Warren Buffett told Reuters he was unconcerned about Bank of America's share drop on Monday, in which shares closed below $6 per share for the first time since March 2009. [ID:nN1E7931OK]

Buffett purchased $5 billion in Bank of America preferred stock in late August, temporarily arresting the bank's month long-share swoon.

"We agreed to hold it for at least five years, so what I'm thinking about is where Bank of America will be in five years, and nothing in the last 24 hours or 48 hours has changed my views on that," the Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) chief executive told Reuters on the sidelines of Fortune magazine's Most Powerful Women Summit.

The bank's shares rallied late in the session but for much of the day they were lower, falling as much as 7.2 percent amid continuing uncertainty about Europe and the economy. Bank of America has also faced scrutiny for a plan to charge customers a new debit card fee and for ongoing problems with its web site.

"They are the No. 1 target," said Frank Barkocy, director of research at Mendon Capital Advisors. "Everyone is beating the crap out of them, from Congress to regulators to the man on the street that sees them as the evil empire."

Also on Tuesday, the bank announced plans to shutter its correspondent mortgage business after attempting to sell the unit for the last six weeks. [ID:nN1E7931Z6]

Bank of America shares have lost more than 50 percent of their value this year as investors have feared the bank will need to raise capital to absorb losses from the mortgage crisis.

The KBW Bank Index .BKX closed up 4.5 percent on Tuesday. Shares of Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N), which have also dropped in recent sessions, rose 5.5 percent and 12.3 percent, respectively.

DURBIN BLASTS BANK

The bank has also faced a backlash over its plan to charge customers $5 per month for debit card use and continuing problems with its online banking website.

On Tuesday, Sen. Richard Durbin, the author of a law limiting bank debit card processing fees, criticized Bank of America for its plan to add a new monthly fee for debit card use. Barkocy called Durbin's comments "inappropriate," saying the bank has a right to make up lost revenue.

The Illinois senator said competitors should poach customers from Bank of America because of the new fee.

"It means an opportunity for these banks and credit unions who I hope will treat their customers a lot better than Bank of America," said Durbin. [ID:nN1E7930K7]

Meanwhile, Bank of America's website carried a message Tuesday saying it was sorry the site was running slowly. Bank spokeswoman Tara Burke said the site was largely operating normally but the disclosure was posted as a precaution. The problems are not the result of hacking or malware, she said.

The bank told customers they could visit a branch or an automated teller machine instead of conducting business online.

CORRESPONDENT SHUT DOWN

The Charlotte, N.C., bank said in August that it planned to exit the correspondent mortgage business, in which it bought home loans originally made by other lenders. The bank will continue to make loans directly to retail customers.

Since taking over last year, Bank of America chief executive Brian Moynihan has been selling off business lines and shedding riskier operations as he looks to raise capital to cover mortgage losses and to meet new international capital standards.

The bank will transfer many of its 1,200 correspondent lending employees to other businesses, bank spokesman Rick Simon said. In a first step, about 100 employees in Westlake Village, Calif., will be moved during the week of Oct. 17 to the unit that handles troubled mortgage loans.

The bank's correspondent lending employees are primarily based in Westlake Village; Tampa, Fla.; and Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Reporting by Rick Rothacker; Additional reporting by Joe Rauch; editing by John Wallace; Editing by Gary Hill)