Bank of America may issue stock for preferred shares

Nov 3 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) may issue common stock and senior notes in exchange for shares of preferred stock and trust-preferred capital debt securities, according to a securities filing released on Thursday.

Uncertainty in financial markets, which has led to volatility in credit spreads, makes the move "economically advantageous," the bank said in the filing.

The transactions would increase Tier 1 common capital and reduce interest expense and dividends paid on preferred stock and junior subordinated debt.

The ultimate impact on earnings per common share is not expected to be "significant," the bank said. The nation's No. 2 bank by assets will not issue more than 400 million shares of common stock or $3 billion in new senior notes as part of the exchanges, the bank said.

As of Oct. 31, Bank of America had 10.13 billion shares outstanding. (Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina)